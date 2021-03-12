Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,685 in the last 365 days.

MamaMancini’s Announces Release of Podcast Interview with The Wall Street Resource

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced the release of a podcast interview conducted by Jeff Kone from The Wall Street Resource with MamaMancini’s Chief Executive Officer Carl Wolf.

In the podcast, Carl Wolf provides a corporate overview of MamaMancini’s as well as near-term growth initiatives. To access the audio interview, please utilize the link below:

Access Link: https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/

For more information on the Wall Street Resource, please contact interviewer Jeff Kone at info@thewallstreetresource.com.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


Primary Logo

You just read:

MamaMancini’s Announces Release of Podcast Interview with The Wall Street Resource

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.