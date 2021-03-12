LGI Homes Opens Bunn Farms, a New-Home Community in Atlanta

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of its newest community in the Atlanta market, Bunn Farms, offering an array of new-construction homes in an amenity-rich neighborhood in Locust Grove.



Ideally located off I-75, homeowners at Bunn Farms have convenient access to quickly get to where they need to be. The exclusive community amenities found within the neighborhood include two tennis courts, a basketball court and a multipurpose sports field, providing numerous ways for residents to enjoy an active lifestyle. In addition, families with children will appreciate the community clubhouse and children’s playground with a splash pad. With spectacular entertainment within the neighborhood, Bunn Farms homeowners will thrive with the family-friendly entertainment options just outside their door.

The new-construction, two-story homes at Bunn Farms range from 2,006 square feet to 2,619 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. Equipped with the CompleteHome™ package, every home includes upgraded features at no extra cost. Professionally landscaped front yards, chef-ready kitchens with Whirlpool® appliances and smart-home technology, like programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, are just a few premier features that new homeowners can look forward to.

New homes within this community start in the mid-$200s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Bunn Farms information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. To schedule a tour or learn more, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 891-4747 ext 413 or visit LGIHomes.com/BunnFarms.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/945e66e0-d64c-4005-902c-16c7e551876d



