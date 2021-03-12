Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,694 in the last 365 days.

LGI Homes Opens Bunn Farms, a New-Home Community in Atlanta

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of its newest community in the Atlanta market, Bunn Farms, offering an array of new-construction homes in an amenity-rich neighborhood in Locust Grove.

Ideally located off I-75, homeowners at Bunn Farms have convenient access to quickly get to where they need to be. The exclusive community amenities found within the neighborhood include two tennis courts, a basketball court and a multipurpose sports field, providing numerous ways for residents to enjoy an active lifestyle. In addition, families with children will appreciate the community clubhouse and children’s playground with a splash pad. With spectacular entertainment within the neighborhood, Bunn Farms homeowners will thrive with the family-friendly entertainment options just outside their door.

The new-construction, two-story homes at Bunn Farms range from 2,006 square feet to 2,619 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. Equipped with the CompleteHome™ package, every home includes upgraded features at no extra cost. Professionally landscaped front yards, chef-ready kitchens with Whirlpool® appliances and smart-home technology, like programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, are just a few premier features that new homeowners can look forward to.

New homes within this community start in the mid-$200s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Bunn Farms information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. To schedule a tour or learn more, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 891-4747 ext 413 or visit LGIHomes.com/BunnFarms.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/945e66e0-d64c-4005-902c-16c7e551876d

 


The Avery by LGI Homes at Bunn Farms

LGI Homes offers an array of beautiful homes with upgraded interiors at Bunn Farms.

You just read:

LGI Homes Opens Bunn Farms, a New-Home Community in Atlanta

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.