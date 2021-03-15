NJ Doctors Marco Ferrucci & Tim Lyons Launch FDA Cleared Regenerate SoftWave Website - Docs Offer Drug-Free Relief
NJ Doctors Marco Ferrucci & Tim Lyons Launch FDA Cleared Regenerate SoftWave Website Legacy, Pioneer Docs Offer Drug-Free Relief of Patient’s PainHOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned, long-time New Jersey doctors Marco Ferrucci and Tim Lyons announce their new website, https://www.regenerateswt.com/.
With over a decade of patient care in and around Cedar Grove, New Jersey the Doctors Lyons and Ferrucci have launched a new website, educational advertising campaign, and more to celebrate their new Regenerate SoftWave offices in Hoboken, New Jersey. This SoftWave therapy is the first and only clinic in Northern New Jersey to offer this highly effective treatment, with Regenerate SoftWave patients reporting a 50 percent reduction in pain after two visits. Regenerate SoftWave Therapy has offices in Hoboken and Cedar Grove, New Jersey plus Staten Island, New York.
Regenerate SoftWave Therapy is an FDA-cleared non-invasive and drug-free treatment for inflammation, chronic pain, diabetes, and all joint issues.
The National Center for Biotechnology Information(NCBI) reports in a groundbreaking study that “Shockwave (SoftWave) therapy significantly reduced the pain that accompanies tendinopathies and improves functionality and quality of life. It might be the first choice because of its effectiveness and safety.”
Facing the online chatter of disreputable medical claims, Dr. Ferrucci decided to commit to an ongoing educational campaign for the public based upon science and real-life testimonials of patients. The new website and media campaign include science-based articles, ads with solutions for specific pain points, educational blog, and patient testimonials.
“This is a game-changer for patients in pain everywhere,” said Dr. Ferrucci. “Softwave Therapy regenerates orthopedic injuries by immediately decreasing inflammation, improving blood flow, and activating stem cells to aid in the healing process."
Proven results for patients include:
Joint Pain Relief:
Knee, shoulder, elbow, ankle & more
Soft Tissue Pain Relief:
Ligaments, muscles, tissue & more
Chronic Pain Relief:
Back, nerves, discs, joints & more
Acute Pain Relief:
Wounds, burning, numbness & more
Surgery Alternative:
Back, knee, hand, foot, shoulder, etc.
Injection Alternative:
Stem cells, cortisone, etc.
Regenerate SoftWave clinics are located in three locations.
70 Hudson Street, Hoboken, New Jersey
388 Pompton Ave, Cedar Grove, New Jersey (inside The Chiropractic Source clinic)
7001 Amboy Road, Staten Island, New York (located in the Optimum Health & Performance office)
To learn more, visit https://www.regenerateswt.com/.
About Regenerate SoftWave Therapy
Regenerate SoftWave Therapy, located in Hoboken and Cedar Grove, New Jersey, plus Staten Island, New York, is owned by Drs. Marco Ferrucci and Tim Lyons, both award-winning chiropractors and owners of The Chiropractic Source in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, since 2009.
With a mission to heal patients’ pain without drugs, injections, or unnecessary surgeries, Doctors Ferrucci and Lyons launched the state-of-the-art Regenerate SoftWave Therapy in October 2020 in Hoboken, New. Jersey, and also offer the non-invasive procedure with patients in their Cedar Grove and Staten Island locations.
Regenerate SoftWave Therapy uses the FDA Cleared OrthoGold100 SoftWave™ device that has been in successful use in Europe for more than a decade. The SoftWave Therapy stimulates new stem cells, increases circulation, breaks up scar tissue and painful calcifications while reducing inflammation.
Most patients experience relief as soon as their first 15-minute treatment and are expected to complete the entire treatment plan in about six visits. Patients report a 50 percent reduction of pain within one-two visits.
Clinical studies show Regenerate SoftWave Therapy has a proven 91 percent success rate while offering a drug-free, injection-free, and surgery-free approach to ending patients’ pain.
Diane Lilli
The Jersey Tomato Press
