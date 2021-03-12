Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (11 March 2021)

Twenty-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in Gash Barka and Central Regions.

Out of these, thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Om-Hajer (5), Adibara (4), Agordat (2), Goluj (1), and Ali Ghidir (1), in the Gash Barka region. The other eight patients are from OPD Services in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, fifty-four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in Gash Barka (53), and Anseba (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2,592 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3,009.