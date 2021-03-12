First delivery of 24,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Cabo Verde last night thanks to COVAX. Another delivery of Pfizer vaccines is expected next week. Cabo Verde will begin vaccinating healthcare workers on 19th March.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Cabo Verde: Arrival of COVID-19 vaccines
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.