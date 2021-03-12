Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Cabo Verde: Arrival of COVID-19 vaccines

First delivery of 24,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Cabo Verde last night thanks to COVAX. Another delivery of Pfizer vaccines is expected next week. Cabo Verde will begin vaccinating healthcare workers on 19th March.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

