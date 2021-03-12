Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on President Biden’s Plan to Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Access 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding President Biden’s plan to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to all adults by May 1:

“With President Biden’s announcement, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter. We share the President’s commitment to ensuring all adults who want a vaccine can get one. In these phases of limited vaccine supply, we have been guided by equity and prioritized those most exposed and most at risk—both the right thing to do, and the fastest way to end the pandemic. We look forward to learning more about the President’s plan and working together to make this important goal a reality.”

