Whitemarsh Township to Close Flourtown Road Beginning March 22 for Utility Improvement in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Whitemarsh Township is planning to close Flourtown Road between Franklin Way and Joshua Road in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, March 22, through Monday, April 26, for widening and drainage improvements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24/7 closure, motorists will be directed to use Joshua Road, Stenton Avenue, Militia Hill Road, Butler Pike and Village Way. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Whitemarsh Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

