Route 3041 McMichael Road Gas Line Installation Begins Monday in Collier Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation work on McMichael Road (Route 3041) in Collier Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, March 15 weather permitting.

Crews from the Peoples Natural Gas Company will conduct gas line extension installation work on McMichael Road between Baldwin Road and Columbia Avenue. The work will occur weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday, March 22. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jessie Gorby at 412-258-4443.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #