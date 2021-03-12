PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for State Route 3020 Powell to Haine School Improvement project in Cranberry Township, Butler County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the State Route 3020 Powell to Haine School Improvement project in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

The presentation will be available March 17, 2021 through March 31, 2021. A comment form is available on the project page which allows you to communicate your comments, and concerns regarding the project.

The Freedom Road Improvement Project is part of the Route 228 Gateway Project and includes improvements to Freedom Road (SR 3020, Section 298), from just west of Powell Road to Haine School Road, in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The purpose of this project is to upgrade Freedom Road to provide improved access, mobility, and safety for multiple modes of transportation associated with surrounding communities. Improvements will address the specific Project Needs: Safety, Congestion, and Multimodal Connections.

The improvements along Freedom Road will include six-foot-wide sidewalks; five-foot-wide bike lanes; and two 11-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction, with 11-foot-wide center left turn lanes throughout the corridor. The Project Team will conduct environmental studies to investigate wetlands and streams, farmland, threatened and endangered species, potential hazardous waste, historic and archaeological resources, noise and other resources and concern.

The project will advance to Final Design in spring 2021 and construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2023.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. The purpose of the plans display for this bridge replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, click the Butler County box, and then choose Freedom Road Improvement Project tile.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager, Eric Buchan, PE, 724-357-2971, ebuchan@pa.gov or Cranberry Township Project Manager, Tim Zinkham 724-776-4806 x1183, Tim.Zinkham@cranberry township.org.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.