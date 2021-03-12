​ Bridge Replacement Begins Next Week on Route 849 (Creek Road) in Juniata Township, Perry County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project on Route 849 (Creek Road) in Perry County is scheduled to begin next week. The bridge spans an unnamed tributary to Buffalo Creek between Milford Road (Route 1009) and Stone Arch Road (Route 4007) in Juniata Township.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, March 15, 2021, and will be completed by Monday, June 28, 2021. A detour will be in place starting Monday using Milford Road (Route 1009), Oak Hill Road (Route 1024), Buckwalter Road (Route 1024), and Stone Arch Road (Route 4007).

This project includes the replacement of the existing single span stone masonry arch with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. Other work associated with this project includes minor roadway approach paving and driveway connection, swale grading and drainage pipe system installation, embankment benching and backfill, and mitigation measures associated with an environmentally sensitive area adjacent the roadway.

Doli Construction Corporation of Chalfont, PA, is the prime contractor on this $620,785 project.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018