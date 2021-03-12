I-76 West to Close Periodically at Night Next Week for Viaduct Repairs in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 or the westbound off-ramp to 30th Street will be closed periodically on Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct construction between 30th Street and Interstate 676 in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

When westbound I-76 is closed, traffic will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to I-76 west at Market Street. When the westbound 30th Street off-ramp is closed, westbound I-76 motorists heading to 30th Street will be detoured west on I-76 to I-676 east, exit at 23rd Street, turn left on 22nd Street, then left on the ramp to I-676 west and take I-76 east to the ramp to 30th Street.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities. All operations are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of the $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #