Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,665 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Alert: Don’t respond to spoofed calls from the Supreme Court

Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Supreme Court of North Carolina has received reports of North Carolinians getting phone calls that look like they are coming from the Court’s phone number (919-831-5700). These are spoofed calls – scammers are manipulating technology to make it look like you’re getting a call from a person you know or a legitimate business or agency. These scammers are pretending to be court officials and threatening legal action or arrest if you don’t provide personal or financial information.

Legitimate government officials, such as those from the judicial system or the IRS, and law enforcement officers will never call or text you to demand payment or threaten arrest. Scammers are trying to scare you into giving up your information. These high-pressure tactics are meant to make you vulnerable and more likely to give scammers what they want.

Never share personal or financial information or answer a caller’s questions unless you’ve verified who you’re speaking with. You can hang up, look up the agency’s or company’s contact information independently, and then call them directly to make sure the conversation is legitimate.

If you think you or someone you know has been the victim of one of these spoofed calls, please report it to our Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online.

You just read:

Consumer Alert: Don’t respond to spoofed calls from the Supreme Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.