Ohioian Proposes Uighur Genocide Stamp to Sen. Marco Rubio, Rep. Jim McGovern: Lucky Star
Stamp would publicize mass campaign of genocide, rape, and cultural destruction by China against Muslim minority.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Ohio citizen has sent a proposal to Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Jim McGovern for the U.S. Postal Service to issue a stamp protesting the ongoing genocide that the government of China is enacting against the minority Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang province of that country.
China has been determined by several nations to be guilty of incarcerating and “re-educating” millions of ethic Uighurs in concentration camps in the Western province, forcing millions into slave labor; enacting a campaign of mass rape, forced sterilization and abortion; creating a surveillance state where Uighurs are tracked and photographed 24-hours a day; and eradicating the Uighur culture by persecuting its intellectuals, bulldozing its mosques, and preventing the practice of the Muslim religion.
"The only thing left is for U.S. consumers to organize en masse and refuse to buy Chinese-made products in protest, and this effort could best be kicked off by the creation of a Uighur stamp," said Jeff Barge, president of Cleveland-based communications firm Lucky Star Communications, who came up with the idea. "That would be the only thing China would be truly afraid of."
The idea has precedent. Countries such as Uruguay have in the past issued stamps in protest of the Armenian genocide. Many well-known Armenians, such as Cher and the members of the Kardashian family, such as Kim Kardashian, are of Armenian ancestry
"According to articles in the New York Post, Pres. Joe Biden has no plans to make any moves to stop this genocide, and considers it to be a “normal” practice of Chinese society," said Barge.
"We have stamps representing everything from Scooby Doo to dinosaurs, why not one to protect the Uighurs from extermination?" asked Barge.
Two Florida congressmen, Democrat Ted Deutch and Republican Mario Diaz-Balart, aim to introduce the Uighur Human Rights Protection Act as soon as next week, which if passed would raise Uighurs’ applications to “Priority 2” in the U.S. refugee system.
In the Netherlands, where the Uighur situation was just formally labeled a genocide, lawmaker Sjoerd Sjoerdsma recently led a pro-Uighur legislative effort, and in Great Britain an effort has been led in Parliament by MP Nusmat Ghani and Lord Alton. Canada also formally labeled the Uighur situation as genocide, led by MP Erin O’Toole, and Michael Chong and Garrett Genuis. In Australia, the fight is being waged by independent Senator Rex Patrick.
In the U.S., pro-Uighur voices include Senators Jeff Merkley, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Chuck Schumer, John Cornyn, Sherrod Brown, Jerry Moran, Ron Wyden, Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar and Sherrod Brown; and. Rep. James McGovern and Rep. Thomas Suozzi. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are also pro-Uighur.
"If we don’t stop this now, next will be Tibet, then Nepal, Mongolia, Laos and Cambodia," predicts Barge. "All will be overrun."
Student groups from Brandeis, Yale, Harvard, Carleton and the University of Chicago have begun to organize to protest the Uyghur genocide.
