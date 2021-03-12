Car Wash Machine Market to Touch USD 3.18 Billion by 2025 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Key industry participants in the global Car Wash Machine Market are Daifuku Co., Ltd, WashTec AG, Istobal, and Otto Christ AG. Some of the other players include Belanger, Inc., National Carwash Solutions, Takeuchi Techno Shanghai CO., LTD, MKSEIKO CO., LTD, Tommy Car Wash Systems, Autobase Car Wash Technology Co., Ltd, Zonyi Auto Equipment Group, Broadway, Autoequip Lavaggi Srl, Qingdao Risense Mechatronics Co., Ltd, Tammermatic Oy, Washworld, Inc., PDQ Manufacturing, Inc., Oasis Car Wash Systems, PECO Car Wash Systems, D&S CAR WASH EQUIPMENT CO., Shaoxing Zhongli Machinery Plant, AUTEC, Inc., Coleman Hanna, Motor City Wash Works Inc., and ATS Elgi Limited.

Pune, March 12, 2021

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global car wash machine market to hit USD 3.18 billion with a 4.07% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period).

Car wash systems are systems used to clean the exterior and interior of vehicles. They make it easier to wash and clean cars. The development of the automotive industry is leading to an increase in demand for car wash systems. Various types of products are available, such as conveyor, in-bay, and self-serve machines. These machines are used to wash various types of vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and vans.

Manufacturers in the market are already investing in components like jet sprays, automation, and regulators to improve the efficiency of components. These manufacturers are investing in creative solutions to reduce the cost of the overall product assembly and increase their profitability in the market. For illustration, in October 2018, PDQ Manufacturing, Inc. launched a highly cost-effective Tandem Surfline Vehicle Wash System based on in-bay automatic technology. The technology used in manufacturing has made significant progress. Some manufacturers use automated technology and multi-vehicle type washing cabins to achieve a competitive edge.

Consumers tend to use new and advanced technologies to improve the experience of car washing services over conventional ones during the forecast period. Consumers demand higher product deliverability, performance, and efficiency for car wash machinery. Different kinds of vehicles with different sizes may have different specifications for cabin washing requirements. Customers in the global market are primarily searching for advanced quick car wash centers focused on automation technology. As a result, manufacturers are concentrating on offering advanced automatic services in order to remain competitive.







COVID-19 Impact on the Car Wash Machine Market

The market is expected to undergo a slight downturn in the current year as a result of the global outbreak of a new coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturing operations are at a standstill due to labor shortages and work-from-home initiatives. This has contributed to a decrease in demand from the end-use industries.

Market Segmentation

The global car wash machine market has been segmented into type and application.

By type, the global car wash machine market has been segmented into household and commercial. The commercial segment earned a significant share in the global car wash machine market over the forecast period. The commercial segment includes tunnel car wash systems, in-bay automatics car wash systems, and self-serve car wash systems. Growing demand for faster and more efficient car wash services is expected to fuel demand for commercial machines.

By application, the global car wash machine market has been segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars accounted for a large share of the global car wash machine market in 2018. The growth in demand for passenger cars owing to an increase in population and an increase in purchasing power is expected to increase the share of the passenger car segment. Also, the convenience of an automated car wash, relatively low costs, and the growing preference of car owners to wash their cars in less time push the growth of the market. The need for a car wash to protect the exterior of the vehicle is expected to dominate the worldwide market during the review period.





Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global car wash machine market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe to lead the global market

Europe is made up of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and the rest of Europe. The region is one of the main markets for luxury and premium vehicle manufacturers. The involvement of a number of key automotive companies, increased sales of new cars, increased availability of water-based solvents, advancements in car wash technology, customer awareness of vehicle maintenance, and increased investment in the product will boost regional revenue during the forecast period. As stated by the International Trade Centre Statistics of 2018, there has been an increase in the export volume of vehicles across Europe, which is expected to grow product demand.

Competitive Landscape

The global car wash machine market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a number of players in the market. Many market players are making developments to differentiate themselves from their rivals.





