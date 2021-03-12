Fiibot Launches a Crypto Futures Investment Fund To Make The Investing Process Simple, Secure, And Transparent

/EIN News/ -- Tortola, British Virgin Islands, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A state-of-the-art crypto futures investment fund with a unique AI-based technology helping investors gain steady income on a daily basis. (AMLP)

Since crypto futures have been around for a while already, there are many traders that have tested their skills in this risky business, mostly with disappointing results. Indeed, this highly manipulative and volatile market leaves small chances for a fair game and makes even the most stubborn players eventually give up. If this is your case, Fiibot may change your attitude by offering an innovative solution to avoid all these pitfalls.

What are crypto futures?

Just like the futures in the traditional stock markets, crypto futures are derivative products. They represent a contract between two parties obliging them to buy or sell a given cryptocurrency on a predefined date at a predefined price, regardless of what the market state will be that day.

In their essence, crypto futures are a bet, as one may never be 100% sure about what the price of an asset will be, especially on such a volatile market. Also, some platforms offer crypto futures with leverage. In this case, instead of funding a trade upfront, investors borrow funds that make up just a small portion of the whole sum. If their bet wins, they get the full sum. Otherwise, they lose only the small part that they have funded.

Apart from potentially high profits, crypto futures bear another advantage as they may be a good solution for those who want to diversify their investment portfolio. However, there’s another side of the coin as well.

Top 5 problems in crypto futures trading

There are a number of typical problems that traders and investors regularly come across when trading crypto futures. Among them are the following:

High risks

With the current level of volatility and unpredictability of the crypto market, crypto futures represent one of the riskiest tools that traders get exposure to. The dramatic statistics show that more than 90% of all traders lose the lion’s share of their deposits in the first year.

The opacity of centralized trading platforms

Although centralized cryptocurrency exchanges offering futures among other products operate with blockchain-based assets, they lack the transparency offered by this exquisite technology. Traders have no means to verify the asset prices which leaves a lot of room for dark manipulations.

High diversity of the market.

CoinMarketCap lists more than 8k of different cryptocurrencies already, and their number constantly keeps growing. Spotting an opportunity in the conditions of such high diversity is a really difficult task.

No convenient way to track historical data

Since the number of platforms is also huge, investors simply don’t have the technical capabilities to track the historical prices of all assets and see the whole picture. This prevents them from making weighted decisions and makes them fall short of potential profits.

Difficulties in conducting arbitrage trading

Transferring funds between different platforms to make gains on the differences in assets’ prices is a complicated task when handled manually, let alone the chances to find these opportunities.

As you may see, the problems are aplenty, and they can scare off even experienced players. However, don’t rush to give up on the whole enterprise.

Fiibot offers a solution to traders and investors

Fiibot releases a crypto futures investment fund that can help traders forget about all these pains. Its key goal is to help seasoned investors and newbie traders diversify their portfolios with crypto futures and get steady passive income while minimizing the risks. Here’s what makes achieving these goals possible:

Automatization : Fiibot team has developed the Algorithmic Machine Learning Protocol to spot trading opportunities, conduct them in a fully automated way and thus exclude chances for human errors.





: Fiibot team has developed the Algorithmic Machine Learning Protocol to spot trading opportunities, conduct them in a fully automated way and thus exclude chances for human errors. Secured by smart contract : investors’ funds are locked in both Erc20 & Trc20 smart contract.





: investors’ funds are locked in both Erc20 & Trc20 smart contract. Calculated risk : Fiibot relies on the well-tested low-risk scalping strategy which implies setting up small orders in milliseconds that result in small but steady profits and bring the risks down to the minimum.





: Fiibot relies on the well-tested low-risk scalping strategy which implies setting up small orders in milliseconds that result in small but steady profits and bring the risks down to the minimum. High-frequency trading : to increase profits, Fiibot implements another technology to process a large number of small transactions in milliseconds.





: to increase profits, Fiibot implements another technology to process a large number of small transactions in milliseconds. High-speed infrastructure : the platform entrusts its infrastructure to Amazon Cloud which ensures processing trading data with zero latency with no errors.





: the platform entrusts its infrastructure to Amazon Cloud which ensures processing trading data with zero latency with no errors. Big data analysis : Fiibot relies on the historical market data that has been gathered across multiple exchanges over the past 10 years. It has a robust basis to analyze trends and make precise predictions.





: Fiibot relies on the historical market data that has been gathered across multiple exchanges over the past 10 years. It has a robust basis to analyze trends and make precise predictions. Full transparency : the underlying blockchain technology makes the whole process transparent and verifiable.





: the underlying blockchain technology makes the whole process transparent and verifiable. Only 60% of the deposit is used for active trading : the rest is used as collateral to protect your money against sudden drops of the market.





: the rest is used as collateral to protect your money against sudden drops of the market. Livestream trading:watch how Fiibot operates on Binance 23 hrs a day via Livestream.

With all these features, Fiibot represents a state-of-the-art solution that helps to minimize risks and maximize profits in a fully automated and transparent manner.

Want to give it a try?

Getting started with Fiibot is pretty simple. Follow the step-by-step guide below:

Go to Fiibot’s website.



Select one of the 3 offered plans that differ in the level of risk and the expected ROI.



Create an account and sign up using one of the supported smart wallets:

Trust wallet (ERC20)

Huobi DApp wallet (ERC20)

Metamask (ERC20)

Tronlink (TRC20)

Upload funds to the smart contract. Note that the funds will be locked for the first 7 days to ensure that the sum is sufficient to execute the orders. Withdrawals also will be locked during this period.



Withdraw your profits on a daily basis.

About Fiibot

Fiibot is an innovative crypto futures trading system that was created by the parent company Futures Intellectual Investment (or shortly Fii) located in San Francisco. Its team members include seasoned entrepreneurs, traditional commodity analysts, crypto traders, and data scientists that have worked in such commodity trading giants as JP Morgan, APMEX, and Baird & Co. Fii develops the world’s first trading system leveraging high-frequency trading, AMLP, and smart contracts to make the investment process more transparent and secure.

What you have to know before you start investing

Are my funds secure?

In the core of Fiibot’s platform, the underlying technology Erc20 & Trc20 smart contract that locks investors’ funds and prevents any theft. Note that Fiibot has no access to your private keys.

Do I have to pass the KYC procedure?

Yes, Fiibot requires full authorization since it is compliant with the local legal standards.

How much can I invest with Fiibot?

You can invest any sum between 10 and 500,000 USDT.

Want to get your fair profits with crypto futures?

Sign up at Fiibot following the link below and start earning crypto today!

Company: Futures Intellectual Investment limited

Website: www.fiibot.com

Telegram Group: https://t.me/Fiibotteam

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/Fiibotchannel

Telegram : https://t.me/Teamfii





Media Details

Company: Fiibot

Email: cs@fiibot.com

Website: http://www.fiibot.com

Attachment