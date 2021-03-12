VIDIZMO Makes it Easier for Agencies to Maintain Logs for Digital Evidence Files and Generate a Chain of Custody Report

VIDIZMO Logo

VIDIZMO is helping law enforcement agencies' in proving and maintaining digital evidence integrity, through detailed audit logs and chain of custody reports.

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the rising prevalence of digital evidence handled and managed by law enforcement agencies, proving to courts an unbroken chain of custody for digital evidence has become more difficult. Without a proper chain of custody report, the evidence can be made inadmissible in court or be critically questioned on its legitimacy, reliability, and integrity. On top of that, defense attorneys can also question the integrity of the entire storage platform that your digital evidence was stored in.As part of VIDIZMO Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS), features of chain of custody reports and audit logs are available to easily track the user activity for each evidence file. Chain of custody reports clearly show who accessed which evidence file, why they did it, along with their IP address. The record shows a complete user activity log for the files. These reports can be quickly printed and presented in court to prove digital evidence integrity.VIDIZMO DEMS also records and shows full audit logs of the activities performed on its platform, with the respective IP addresses. These audit logs can also be printed and submitted to the courts for smooth proceedings without unnecessary hurdles.Law enforcement and public safety agencies can utilize these essential features in tandem with the entire VIDIZMO DEMS solution to seamlessly upload, store, search, analyze, and share large amounts of digital evidence files in a highly secure (encryption according to FIPS standards) and CJIS-compliant system. There are flexible deployment options available, including deploying on a government cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid infrastructure.Through VIDIZMO, investigators can be entirely focused on analyzing the digital evidence and building the case rather than worrying about the evidence security and proving its integrity.

Digital Evidence Management System Overview