(Subscription required) A Bay Area man who committed a violent carjack less than an hour after he was released from jail under a statewide zero bail schedule has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.
You just read:
Man who carjacked 40 minutes after no-bail release gets 5 years
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.