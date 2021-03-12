Terri Bradway Life Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SALINAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At some point in our lives, we all feel a sense of discontent or longing. We may feel deeply grateful for what is, and yet, we crave and desire something different, something more. If you’re feeling dissatisfied, stuck, stagnant or desperate for change, you may be worried that something has gone wrong. Actually, your discomfort is calling you to “level up” in your life. And, a life coach is the ideal partner when it’s time to evolve into the next, better version of yourself.

Terri Bradway, is an ICF-certified life coach and creator of Terri Bradway Life Coaching, who is thrilled and honored to help clients transition from feeling confused, undecided, and overwhelmed to feeling confident, empowered and prioritized.

“You may be currently surviving your life,” says Terri. “But, imagine what it might feel like to thrive in a life that you really love?”

A former middle school teacher and gifted and talented program director, Terri is relatable, genuine, and passionate about inspiring her clients and students to create the results they really want.

“I can teach my clients what they need to know to create lasting change. And, I provide the encouragement and accountability they need to implement simple, doable habits and accomplish small, actionable goals.”

So, you may be wondering… what is the value of working with a life coach?

“So often we try to change our lives by ‘doing something different’. Instead of asking ‘What should I do?’, I encourage clients to inquire “Who must I become?” shared Terri.

Terri teaches that our thoughts cause our emotions, our emotions drive our actions, and our habits and choices create our results.

“My clients desperately want to create new, immediate results, yet often try to do so with old, limiting beliefs. So, our first step together is to create new, better thinking.”

Clients who partner with Terri learn how to allow and feel all of their emotions.

“Emotions are everything. Because, if you are willing to feel any emotion, there is nothing you can’t accomplish. So, we practice feeling negative. And, we create positive emotions on purpose to fuel our habits,” offered Terri.

Before clients collaborate with Terri, they may be self-sabotaging with unhelpful habits like overeating, overdrinking, overspending, procrastinating, neglecting to set goals, or wasting time.

“Any unhelpful habit is simply something you started doing to avoid or numb negative emotions. You might grab a cookie when you’re frustrated, drink too much wine when you’re discouraged, overspend when you feel restless, or spend hours on social media when you feel overwhelmed or confused,” Terri explains.

We stay stuck in these habits because of the temporary pleasure, ease, and escape from pain they afford us. We keep doing them because we get benefits from doing so.

“I love working helping clients understand what their current habits are costing them. And, I support them in building intentional habits like prioritizing time, making decisions in advance, starting, finishing, and pre-planning rest and self-care,” adds Terri.

Life coaching is the vehicle to create what you really want and you’d really love. And Terri is a coach deeply devoted to getting you those results.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno