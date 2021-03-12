Darrell K. Simmons of 21st Century Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the curveballs and obstacles life throws at us, whether personally or professionally, or just tackling every- day life’s difficult moments, how can we keep our heads above water? Now more than ever workplaces and organizations require good leadership, but how do we lead in such challenging times? That’s why a certified coach can help us navigate how to get there, provide insight, connect to our wisdom, and help us develop a plan of action to achieve our best lives personally and professionally.

Darrell K. Simmons is an exceptional executive coach, group and team coach, well-regarded motivational speaker, and owner and CEO of 21st Century Coaching. Darrell specializes in developing physician leaders and medical executives inclusive of the teams they lead. He also provides long-term and short-term engagements dedicated to coaching individuals ranging from high level executives and mid-level managers to facilitating improved team performance, as well as anyone seeking to make positive change in life.

“Coaching can be an indispensable approach to providing individuals with the proper tools to prepare for the enormous challenges of the 21st century,” says Darrell. “This over-abundance of change, adversity, and uncertainty we are experiencing has people off balance and in need of regaining equilibrium, confidence, and clarity.

Darrell’s coaching helps us determine ways to find harmony -- a more meaningful, fulfilling existence -- and the needed skill sets to propel forward with focus and direction.

Having coached hundreds of individuals, Darrell has a particular passion for working with teams and groups, including work with physicians, CEOs, administrators, and intra-connected teams, affirming that he “coaches to your being.” In fact, he has established a strong track record of promoting cohesion and better performance among teams and groups as a result of coaching while a member of MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Leadership Institute.

Early in his career, Darrell worked as an organization development consultant specializing in facilitating enhanced group dynamics and clear strategic direction among teams. Over the years, he earned a reputation for having an innate ability to mentor and help others, which did not go unnoticed. He was asked by a high-level director to become a coach because of his unique approach and ability to gain trust within the environments he worked. Darrell welcomed the opportunity and went on to graduate from the prestigious Newfield Institute, become an ICF Professional Certified Coach, and was thrilled he found his true passion and purpose.

“Being a coach has taught me to live better and more effectively as a human being with an open mind and an open heart,” says Darrell.

He went on to open his practice 21st Century Coaching with positive and sustainable results because he believes we all grow through even our most painful experiences. Darrell is literally a paradigm for the resilience of the human spirit. At 27 years old he was ejected from an 18-wheeler truck and has used a wheelchair exclusively ever since but it hasn’t stopped him from living his best life. Part of his mission is for people to recognize that people with disabilities can still be highly functioning and significant contributors to society.

Today, Darrell is a sought-after coach and his encouraging, soothing voice also makes him a celebrated speaker. Darrell is known for his empathy, optimism, and keen insight into the human dynamic that helps people become more self-aware. Through 21st Century Coaching, Darrell helps us unlock our conscious and unconscious patterns, dig deep, and shift our mindset so we can readily deal with challenges.

“Coaching allows individuals to be more reflective of how they show up in the world, how they exist in the world, and how they manage reality,” says Darrell. “When we learn the skills to become more aware of and effectively manage our inner life, we then become more adept to handle what happens next.”

Coaching has so much to offer in these times ahead, according to Darrell, so we can appropriately develop self-assuredness, confidence, and approach life more optimistically.

“We all have a choice. We can either simply experience life or we can commit to striving to experience life as the best version of the self we choose,” says Darrell.

Shifting our mindset, by changing the way we perceive things, and embracing acceptance makes us happier, more vibrant, and able to move forward and that is at the core of his coaching.

“We will get through these difficult times. We are where we are supposed to be,” says Darrell. “When we allow ourselves to trust life we can tap into our unlimited potential. The year ahead is about spreading my wings and touching the lives of as many people as I possibly can.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno