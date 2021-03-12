Statzon Announces Distribution of Global Robot Industry Data and Forecasts Published by Euromonitor International

Statzon’s clients can now access Euromonitor’s data & forecasts about robotic vacuum cleaners, robotic lawn mowers, and industrial robots, among other topics.

LAHTI, FINLAND, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The provider of a unique global robotics market insight platform, Statzon, has announced a new partnership in which world robot industry data and forecasts published by Euromonitor International is made exclusively available to Statzon subscription users.

“Euromonitor International is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market research. We are delighted to start working with such an industry-leading company as Euromonitor! The company is one of the most trusted and well-known research publishers globally and adding such a data partner to our portfolio is a great step towards our goal to make Statzon the no 1 platform to access robotics data and insights from trusted data providers globally.” said Kimmo Kuokkanen, co-founder and CEO of Statzon.

We are really pleased to be working with Statzon. This partnership leverages Statzon’s flexible purchasing model for users to quickly and efficiently find the right Euromonitor robotics data to help them make key data-evidenced business decisions. It is an excellent example of how Euromonitor accredited data covering niche topics can help complement agile online marketplaces, particularly those that are as well positioned and targeted to market need as the Statzon offering.

– Harriet Grynfeltt, Head of Content Distribution at Euromonitor International.

Statzon’s subscription clients can now access Euromonitor’s data and forecasts about topics like robotic vacuum cleaners, robotic lawn mowers, industrial robots as well as end user industries like chemical products, metal products, machinery, hi-tech goods and transport equipment. The data includes e.g. market volumes, values, market shares of the leading companies and brands as well as production and trade figures. Euromonitor International’s data is available at:

https://statzon.com/go/EM

About Statzon

Statzon is the only solution on the market with access to all relevant robotics industry data sources in a single platform. We at Statzon believe that people involved in the robotics industry deserve better than spending their time finding data they need for strategic planning and decision-making. We help you make better plans and faster decisions with the easiest and fastest access to accurate, reliable and up-to-date robotics industry statistics and forecasts - immediately and cost-efficiently.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market research. The company creates data and analysis on thousands of products and services around the world. From sizing market sales to understanding future product demand, Euromonitor’s research expertise covers a robust range of B2C and B2B industries. The company’s extensive network of in-country analysts provides the depth of local business information required in today's international business environment. Global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of the company’s research. With offices around the world, analysts in over 100 countries and market research on every key trend and driver, Euromonitor gives powerful access to the real story behind market change.

