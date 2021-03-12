REP. JESSICA GONZÁLEZ AND SENATOR JOSE MENÉNDEZ FILE COMPREHENSIVE NONDISCRIMINATION BILLS

by: Rep. González, Jessica

03/11/2021

Austin, Texas – State Representative Jessica González (D-104) and Senator José Menéndez filed legislation that, if passed during the 87th Legislative Session, would ensure equal protections for members of the LGBTQ community in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

House Bill (HB) 3860 and Senate Bill (SB) 1540 would add sexual orientation, gender identity, and military veteran status to the state’s current nondiscrimination laws covering employment and housing. HB 3860 and SB 1540 would also protect all Texans from discrimination in places of public accommodation based on race, color, disability, religion, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, or status as a military veteran.

Passing a nondiscrimination law will drive economic competitiveness and growth, an outcome that is even more important as we look ahead to a COVID-19 recovery. A recent study by Texas economist Ray Perryman found that by 2025, a comprehensive nondiscrimination law will create 180,000 new jobs and almost $5 billion in state and local tax receipts. Polling data shows that 70% of Texans, including majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and every major religious group, want Texas to have a comprehensive nondiscrimination law that includes LGBTQ people.

Rep. González issued the following statement: “Protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination in Texas is the right thing to do, and it’s long overdue. As a native Texan, I know the Texas spirit is to help and support our fellow Texans. We are driven to make Texas live up to its promise of freedom and prosperity. Let’s make Texas history and make sure every single Texan is treated with dignity and respect. Let’s send a message to all LGBTQ Texans – especially our youth – that their home values and respects them.”

Senator Menéndez issued the following statement: "It is time to pass comprehensive nondiscrimination legislation that will protect us all. Now more than ever, we should be embracing equality and helping our neighbors. Protections for our LGBTQ+ community are long overdue. Every day Texans, the business community, and nationally, we know that our society thrives when we accept one another for who they are. Texas is far behind the curve. Please join us in supporting this legislation."

