Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,782 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Calls on State Board of Education to Scrap Politicized Sex Education Standards

For Immediate Release:

5:10PM CT on March 11, 2021

 

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Calls on State Board of Education to Scrap Politicized Sex Education Standards

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement regarding proposed standards for sex education and health written by the Nebraska Department of Education. 

 

“I am calling on the Nebraska Department of Education to scrap their proposed sex education topics that are included in their draft health standards.  The new standards from the department would not only teach young children age-inappropriate content starting in kindergarten, but also inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum standards.  The sex education standards represent a significant shift in approach to health education, and many of the new themes are sensitive topics that should be addressed by parents at home and not by schools.”

 

“The draft standards were developed with the help of political activists, and without the input of key mainstream organizations.  I am urging Nebraska parents to speak up now, and to share their reaction with the department, so it can be made a part of the formal record to the full board.”

 

Nebraskans can review the new sex education and health standards by clicking here.  Members of the public can submit formal comment by emailing nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Calls on State Board of Education to Scrap Politicized Sex Education Standards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.