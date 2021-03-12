3/11/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of COVID Liability Bill from Senate Rules Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Rules Committee’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 72. The Senate Rules Committee merged health care liability protections into SB 72, which extends protections to general businesses. This was the final committee stop for SB 72 before going to the Senate floor.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I have spent the last few months traveling the state advocating for vital liability protections for our state’s small businesses and health care workers. While I have spent most of my life in the restaurant business, I know that even on a good day, it can be tough making payroll. COVID-19 has changed everything, and we must do what we can to protect and support our fellow Floridians and ensure Florida’s economy is on the right track to bounce back from this pandemic. I applaud the Florida Senate for moving this important legislation forward and thank President Simpson and Senator Brandes for their hard work on this critical issue.”