Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,784 in the last 365 days.

Daily I-75 lane closures begin Monday, March 15, in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - Daily northbound I-75 lane closures start Monday. - The lane closures are needed for punch list work.     - Right-lane closures will be bumped out to a double-lane closures as needed.  

March 11, 2021 -- Weather permitting, daily lane closures on northbound I-75 will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 15, and be finished Friday, March 19, for punch list items. The right-lane closure from 13 Mile to Maple roads will be removed by 5 p.m. daily.  

When necessary, crews will close the center lane of northbound I-75. Any double-lane closures will be removed by 3 p.m. The ramps at 14 Mile Road are not scheduled to close during this work.

Further north, daily lane closures on northbound I-75 will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 15 and be finished Wednesday, March 17. The right-lane closure from Wattles Road to Coolidge Highway will be removed by 5 p.m. daily.

When necessary, crews will close the center lane of northbound I-75. Any double-lane closures will be removed by 3 p.m.       

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75

You just read:

Daily I-75 lane closures begin Monday, March 15, in Oakland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.