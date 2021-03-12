Daily I-75 lane closures begin Monday, March 15, in Oakland County

Contact:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - Daily northbound I-75 lane closures start Monday. - The lane closures are needed for punch list work. - Right-lane closures will be bumped out to a double-lane closures as needed.

March 11, 2021 -- Weather permitting, daily lane closures on northbound I-75 will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 15, and be finished Friday, March 19, for punch list items. The right-lane closure from 13 Mile to Maple roads will be removed by 5 p.m. daily.

When necessary, crews will close the center lane of northbound I-75. Any double-lane closures will be removed by 3 p.m. The ramps at 14 Mile Road are not scheduled to close during this work.

Further north, daily lane closures on northbound I-75 will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 15 and be finished Wednesday, March 17. The right-lane closure from Wattles Road to Coolidge Highway will be removed by 5 p.m. daily.

When necessary, crews will close the center lane of northbound I-75. Any double-lane closures will be removed by 3 p.m.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.