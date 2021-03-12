Emirates Wet Wipes appoints Medialinks as its Digital Agency, as it seeks a new brand direction
EWW, one of the largest hygiene care products manufacturers in the GCC, is ramping up its advertising and brand direction with the appointment of Medialinks.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medialinks will be EWW’s first retained agency to oversee company’s entire digital account, which will encompass a fully optimized website, advertising, social, search engine optimization and analytics.
The appointment happened after three-month competitive pitch process. According to Shahzad Akram, General Manager at Emirates Wet Wipes, the selection involved a lengthy and intensive search process. "Given EWW’s concerted focus for digital in 2021, we certainly didn't take the appointment of our digital agency partner lightly" Shahzad says.
A final presentation round saw Medialinks and two other shortlisted contenders competing. “The recommended route of, The Touch of Motherhood, by Medialinks is what defines us and our philosophy. Our products, specifically the Mother & Baby range, are as pure and safe as a mother’s touch and we could not think of a better way to communicate that.”, Shehzad further added.
Medialinks, led by Zeeshan Sajid Amin, says, “Brands who are winning today online are the masters of story-telling and engaging consumers at the ‘Zero Moment’—the precise moment when the consumers have a need, intent or question they want answered online. A brand that answers these questions at just the right time and with an engaging story; scores a double win: This is exactly what we aim to achieve with our efforts with Emirates Wet Wipes”.
The appointment comes at a time when the global demand of hygiene products & personal care products is at an all-time high.
Shamalka Brigette
Medialinks Marketing Management
+971 54 595 5071
hello@themedialinks.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn