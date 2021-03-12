NBA athlete is advocating for self-love through cold pressed juices to ensure a strong mind-body connection
I Love Me Juicery launches juices aimed at improving mental clarity, focus, and ultimately enhancing individual mind-body synchronicity.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behind the scenes, NBA athlete Jonah Bolden has been keeping quiet while getting his private equity investment firm Bolden Ventures ready for an exciting year. I Love Me Juicery happens to be one of those ventures and he believes physical and emotional health are heavily intertwined—that our chemistry and biology impact our mood, emotions, and thoughts, which in turn impacts our physical functions. What many people don’t know is that about 95% of serotonin—the key hormone that stabilizes our mood, feelings of well-being, and happiness—is produced in our gut.
The innovative juice company has specially formulated its nine debuts pressed juice recipes to elevate mental clarity, improve moods, and support high-vibe living. I Love Me describes high-vibe living as making the conscious decision to be holistically healthy and happy and generating the elevated energy to realize your ambitions.
A clear favorite among athletes is the Ambition juice. Ambition contains ingredients to energize the body, including beet juice known for improving athletic performance and cardiorespiratory endurance. Research shows nitric oxide, which arises from consuming beets and leafy greens, can increase blood flow, improve lung function, and strengthen muscle contraction.
Co-founder Susan Alba said, “When you feel at home in your body, there’s nothing that can stop you. And to me, that’s self-love.”
I Love Me’s other focus is high-performance and innovation. Bolden said, “I feel there needs to be more of an awareness of what goes into our body.” High performance is in Jonah’s blood, competing in major basketball leagues since he was a teenager. With an avid interest in technology and innovation, his vision is to make a positive and lasting change in the world. “Many companies make grand claims about their products: organic, locally grown, and ethically sourced are some of the terms often bandied about. But how can the customer know for sure?”
I Love Me is using blockchain technology to solve this problem and lead change in the food and beverage industry. Because blockchain is a digital ledger in which cryptocurrency transactions are recorded chronologically, publicly, and immutably—meaning they cannot be altered—I Love Me believe it is the ideal way to ensure true sustainability within their industry.
By using blockchain technology, customers, growers, retailers, and distributors will have full traceability and transparency of the origins of produce and a complete record of all transactions within the supply chain. I Love Me’s vision is that all companies, including themselves, will be held accountable for their claims for ethical sourcing and quality of products.
And this isn’t the only way I Love Me has incorporated blockchain technology into its operations. They have also created Love Tokens, a community crypto-token that can be stored in a digital wallet. This token is essentially a digital password to a community of health-minded, socially-conscious individuals that care about empowerment and personal development. A Love Token provides holders with exclusive benefits including access to self-love and women’s empowerment community discussions, discounted pricing on all products including 25% off any juice-subscription service, exclusive access to I Love Me reiki, and sound bath sessions, wellness-focused social events, and more.
Using only 100% organic, vegan ingredients and bottled in sustainable packaging, I Love Me is committed to creating the highest quality product with zero ethical concerns to weigh on your conscience. Their single bottles and subscription boxes are now available to order online at ilovemejuicery.com or directly at their cloud kitchen in Las Vegas, with 5% of profits dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of self-love.
Why self-love? It is estimated that 85% of the world’s population is affected by low self-esteem. We want to change that. As proven by many psychology studies, self-love is key for mental health and well-being, keeping depression and anxiety at bay, and live a fulfilling life. By growing and uplifting the self-love-driven community around us, we want to make a positive change in the world.
I Love Me juices are a constant reminder that your glass isn’t half-full; it’s overflowing.
