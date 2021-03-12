I Love Me Juicery is harnessing blockchain technology to revolutionize the juice industry and promote self-love
The company’s operating model utilizes purpose-built cloud kitchens to cater to the burgeoning delivery industry, and incorporates blockchain technology to make a positive change in the world.
Innovative pressed juice company is using blockchain technology to create transparency in the supply chain and grow a community centered around self-love.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 11, 2021 -- Centered on disruption and innovation, I Love Me Juicery breaks the mold of the traditional brick-and-mortar juice store. The company's operating model utilizes purpose-built cloud kitchens to cater to the burgeoning delivery industry and incorporates blockchain technology to make a positive change in the world. "Many companies make grand claims about their products: organic, locally grown, and ethically sourced are some of the terms often bandied about. But how can the customer know for sure?"
I Love Me is using blockchain technology to solve this problem and lead change in the food and beverage industry. Because blockchain is a digital ledger in which cryptocurrency transactions are recorded chronologically, publicly, and immutably—meaning they cannot be altered—I Love Me believe it is the ideal way to ensure true sustainability within their industry.
By using blockchain technology, customers, growers, retailers, and distributors will have full traceability and transparency of the origins of produce and a complete record of all transactions within the supply chain. I Love Me’s vision is that all companies, including themselves, will be held accountable for their claims for ethical sourcing and quality of products.
And this isn’t the only way I Love Me has incorporated blockchain technology into its operations. They have also created a Love Token, which is a community crypto-token that can be stored in a digital wallet. This token is essentially a digital password to a community of health-minded, socially-conscious individuals that care about empowerment and personal development. A Love Token provides holders with exclusive benefits including access to self-love and women’s empowerment community discussions, discounted pricing on all products including 25% off any juice-subscription service, exclusive access to I Love Me’s reiki, and sound bath sessions, wellness-focused social events, and more.
The juicing team at l Love Me has specially formulated its nine debut pressed juice recipes to elevate mental clarity, improve moods, and support high-vibe living. I Love Me describes high-vibe living as making the conscious decision to be holistically healthy and happy and generating the elevated energy to realize your ambitions. It starts with having a positive connection between the mind and body—because a healthier stomach creates a happier mind.
Starting March 20th, 2021, I Love Me will be opening financial contributions to the public through the IFundWomen (ifundwomen.com) funding marketplace to support the rollout of their cloud kitchens and spread the practice of self-love.
To support the cause (and receive a LOVE Token), on or after March 20th make sure to visit https://ifundwomen.com/projects/i-love-me-juicery
About I Love Me
I Love Me is a pressed juice company based in Las Vegas, NV.
Using only 100% organic, vegan ingredients and bottled in sustainable packaging, I Love Me is committed to creating the highest quality product with zero ethical concerns to weigh on your conscience. Their single bottles and subscription boxes are now available to order online at ilovemejuicery.com or directly at their cloud kitchen in Las Vegas, with 5% of profits dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of self-love.
Why self-love? It is estimated that 85% of the world’s population is affected by low self-esteem. We want to change that. As proven by many psychology studies, self-love is key for mental health and well-being, keeping depression and anxiety at bay, and live a fulfilling life. By growing and uplifting the self-love-driven community around us, we want to make a positive change in the world.
I Love Me juices are a constant reminder that your glass isn’t half-full; it’s overflowing.
