Camfil’s Free ‘Managing Virus Threats’ Virtual Or In-Person Presentation Now Available For Scheduling

Camfil USA offers a complimentary presentation for businesses and facilities to learn about their options regarding managing virus threats.

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading engineers and manufacturers of air filtration equipment at Camfil USA are offering a complimentary presentation for businesses and facilities to learn about their options regarding managing virus threats.

(See a short preview of the content covered in this presentation.)

Businesses of all sizes across the entire spectrum of the economy are aware of how impactful the COVID-19 pandemic has been over the last year. The following statistics show the cumulative impact of COVID-19 on businesses and facilities across the country:

73% of companies have seen a decrease in sales

84% of companies have experienced staff shortages due to illness

93% of companies have seen a decrease in operating profit

75% of companies have experienced problems related to the supply chain

62% of workers have been asked to work remotely

Proper air filtration and ventilation have been shown to be key pieces in reducing the spread of COVID-19 infections. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that windows be kept open in public buildings where possible to increase clean, natural ventilation without recirculating air.

However, there are a number of reasons why this may not be possible. Buildings in close proximity to a noisy and polluted road could actually increase the overall health risk for occupants. Opening windows in locations where climates reach extremely low temperatures in the winter or uncomfortably high in the summer is not an option. In some cases, the design of the building or configuration of the HVAC systems does not allow for this type of ventilation. Camfil offers proven air solutions, including new products, air filter efficiency upgrades, and supplemental systems.

With a running time of approximately 45 minutes, the virtual presentation is conducted by an air filtration expert from Camfil. They will explain how airflow influences the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and how proper air filtration can help facilities mitigate the spread of infections. The presentation offers specific details on which air filtration solutions can help protect people while lowering operating expenses.

For a detailed virtual or in-person presentation to key staff responsible for managing risk mitigation at your facility, schedule a date and time with a local Camfil expert here.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,800 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/



