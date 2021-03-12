INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BMTC, FI, SLGG, SPWH; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to WSFS Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Bryn Mawr stockholders will receive 0.90 of a share of WSFS common stock for each share of Bryn Mawr common stock. If you are a Bryn Mawr shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Expro Group. If you are a Frank’s shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Mobcrush Streaming, Inc. Super League is expected to issue approximately 12.5 million shares of common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a Super League shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sportsman’s shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

