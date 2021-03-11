CanWel Building Materials Reports 2020 Financial Results, Q1 Dividend Payment and Special Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights(1):

Revenues increased by 21.0% to $1.61 billion

Gross Margin at 15.9%

Adjusted EBITDA (3) increased by 66.0% to $143.1 million

amounted to $59.6 million Loans and borrowings reduced by $87.5 million or 28.8%, to $281.3 million

Total quarterly dividends of $0.54 per share paid (5)





CanWel to pay Q1 dividend of $0.12

CanWel to pay special dividend of $0.04

Q4 2020 Financial Highlights(1):

Revenues increased by 37.0% to $402.0 million

Gross Margin at 16.7%

Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $36.7 million

of $15.0 million Quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share paid(5)



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (“CanWel” or “the Company”) (TSX:CWX; CWX.NT.A) announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results(1) for the period ended December 31, 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020(1), consolidated revenues increased by 21.0% to $1.61 billion, compared to $1.33 billion in 2019. The increase in sales is attributable to improvements in both sales volumes and pricing. Quarantine-related home improvement activities along with strong housing starts on both sides of the border resulted in increased demand from consumers spending more time and efforts on home renovation and repair projects. Additionally, construction materials pricing increased during the second half of 2020. Company sales by product group in the year were made up of 65% construction materials, compared to 58% in 2019, with the remaining balance resulting from specialty and allied products of 29%, and forestry and other of 6%.

For 2020, gross margin dollars increased by 33.5% to $256.2 million, compared to $191.9 million in 2019. Gross margin percentage amounted to 15.9% of revenues versus 14.4% in 2019. The increase in gross margin dollars and margin percentage is primarily due to the improvements in construction materials pricing during the year.

Adjusted EBITDA(3) for the full year increased by 66.0% to $143.1 million, compared to $86.2 million in 2019. EBITDA(2) was slightly impacted by one-time acquisition costs in both 2020 and 2019, resulting in EBITDA(2) amounting to $142.5 million in 2020, versus $85.8 million in 2019.



For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020(1), revenues increased 37.0% to $402.0 million when compared to $293.4 million in the same period in 2019, largely due to strong home improvement activity and strong housing starts, which continued into the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company’s sales by product group in the quarter were made up of 67% construction materials, with the remaining balance of sales resulting from specialty and allied products of 27%, and forestry and other of 6%.

Lumber, plywood and OSB prices experienced unprecedented increases in the second half of 2020, impacted by a combination of limited supply and elevated demand. Production curtailments by major producers earlier in the year contributed to low levels of supply chain inventory, while home construction activity and the repair and remodel market remained strong. We continue to manage our risk prudently in this pricing environment.

Gross margin dollars increased by 51.6% to $67.0 million, compared to $44.2 million during the corresponding period in 2019. Gross margin percentage increased to 16.7% of revenues versus 15.1% during the same period in 2019. This increase in margin dollars and margin percentage is mainly attributable to the previously mentioned improvements in construction materials pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA(3) for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020(1), amounted to $36.7 million, compared to $18.4 million in 2019. EBITDA(2) was impacted by one-time acquisition costs in 2020, resulting in EBITDA(3) amounting to $36.1 million in 2020, versus $18.4 million in 2019.

CanWel paid a total of $0.54 per share(5) in dividends in 2020, versus $0.56 per share in 2019.

On a year-over-year basis, as at December 31, 2020, through continued disciplined balance sheet optimization, and working capital management strategies, CanWel reduced its total loans and borrowings by $87.5 million, to $281.3 million.

“I am extremely proud of our ability to react and respond positively with robust financial and operational discipline to the unprecedented and unfortunate global pandemic, which negatively impacted many parts of the global economy,” commented Amar S. Doman, Chairman of the Board. “As an essential service, we successfully managed to keep our employees safe across our operations in Canada and the U.S., delivered on our customers’ needs, while remaining focused on cost efficiencies, tight inventory management and capturing robust sales across our business platforms, which has resulted in strong financial results in 2020.”

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended December 31,

Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands of dollars) $ $ $ $ Net earnings 15,011 3,372 59,587 17,219 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 5,677 (535 ) 22,451 4,841 Finance costs 2,932 4,992 15,706 21,868 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5,240 3,388 15,699 13,350 Amortization of right-of-use assets 5,385 5,404 22,001 21,616 Amortization of intangible assets 1,844 1,721 6,949 6,845 Share-based compensation 34 10 92 29 EBITDA 36,123 18,352 142,485 85,768 Acquisition costs 620 - 620 415 Adjusted EBITDA 36,743 18,352 143,105 86,183

Quarterly and Special Dividend



The Company is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the 44th consecutive quarter, which will be paid on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021, of $0.12 per share.

The Company is also very pleased to announce a one time special dividend of $0.04 per share payable April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

"Given the strength of our business over the past number of quarters, our improved cost structure, strong balance sheet and solid cash flow, the board approved a special dividend to shareholders,” said Amar S. Doman, Chairman of the Board.

About CanWel

Founded in 1989, CanWel is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CWX and is Canada’s only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector. CanWel operates: multiple treating plant and planing facilities in Canada and the United States; distribution centres coast-to coast in all major cities and strategic locations across Canada; in the United States near Portland, Oregon San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and in 14 locations in the State of Hawaii through its wholly owned Honsador Building Products Group. CanWel distributes a wide range of building materials, lumber, renovation and electrical products. In addition, through its CanWel Fibre division, CanWel operates a vertically integrated forest products company based in Western Canada, operating from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, also servicing the US Pacific Northwest. CanWel owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, strategic licenses and tenures, log harvesting and trucking operations, several post and pole peeling facilities and two pressure-treated specialty wood production plants and a specialty saw mill.

