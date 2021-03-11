Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,773 in the last 365 days.

PLx Pharma Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SPARTA, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products, with its lead products VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), announced today that Natasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rita O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference as follows:

   
Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
   
Time: 2:30PM Eastern Time
   
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/plxp/2764916
   

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.plxpharma.com, under the ‘Investors Relations’ Section.

About VAZALORE
VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin. It also reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers, as compared to immediate-release aspirin, common in an acute setting.

About PLx Pharma Inc.
PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with certain drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Contact
Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

PLx Pharma Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.