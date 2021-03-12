Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Passing of Judge Peter Hall

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Judge Peter Hall, who served as the lone Vermonter on the United States 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Although I did not have the pleasure of knowing Judge Hall well personally, he was known across the state for his kindness, compassion, commitment to service and love of Vermont.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues, whose lives he impacted profoundly. I have ordered the Vermont state flag to fly at half-staff on the day of his services in his honor.”

###

