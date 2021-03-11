PSD News Release: WORK FURLOUGH INMATE LEAVES LAUMAKA WORK FURLOUGH CENTER UNAUTHORIZED

HONOLULU – Work furlough inmate Shane Cambra was reported missing from a morning headcount at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center. He was not authorized to leave. State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified of the unauthorized exit.

Cambra is 44-years old. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 144 lbs. He has brown eyes and shaves his head bald.

Cambra is serving time for Burglary 1. His next parole hearing is scheduled for later this month. He faces an additional escape charge when found.

Cambra is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

If you see him, please call 911 or State Sheriffs at 586-1352.

