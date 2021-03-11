Hawaii State Judiciary News Release: Further Security Upgrades Slated for Hoapili Hale

WAILUKU, Hawaii – The Hawaii State Judiciary is advising court users to be aware of two renovation projects beginning this month at Hoapili Hale.

“We are continuing to make the security improvements proposed by the National Center for State Courts in 2013, after it conducted a comprehensive security review of our courthouse,” said Second Circuit Chief Judge Richard T. Bissen. “We completed phase one in 2015 and now phase two will get underway next week.”

The most visible changes to court users will be at the entryway, where the security screening station will be relocated to under the space-frame skylights. That work will begin next week.

“Fortunately, construction activity will occur after-hours and on Saturdays, however, we wanted the public to be aware of the work as there may be delays in accessing the courthouse as walkways are temporarily rerouted,” said Sandy Kozaki, Second Circuit Chief Court Administrator. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” she added.

Additional work to improve security systems will occur in the sheriff’s station and other locations in the courthouse.

Renovations to better secure the building perimeter and parking structure will begin later this month. The parking garage will remain open during the first half of the project, but will close to the public sometime this summer.

“We are very grateful to the Legislature for providing funding for these much-needed security upgrades,” said Chief Judge Bissen.

The entryway project is being managed by the Department of Accounting and General Services. Contractor is F&H Construction.

The perimeter and parking structure project is being managed by the Judiciary. Contractor is Betsill Brother.

