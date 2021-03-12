HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 11, 2021

Department of Health:

Vaccinations for People 65+ and Phase 1c Begins Next Monday

DOH announced today the extension of vaccine eligibility to people age 65 and older and those who qualify as members of phase 1c beginning on Monday, March 15.

“This is another huge step in the ongoing effort to protect Hawaii residents from COVID-19,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We will continue to administer vaccines soon after they arrive and are pleased we can now offer shots to more people.”

To date vaccines have been reserved for healthcare workers, those in long-term care facilities, frontline essential workers and people 70 and older. Expanding eligibility to phase 1c allows those age 65 and above, people with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers to be vaccinated.

“We still do not have enough vaccines to get to everyone right away. Everyone will have the opportunity to be vaccinated but phase 1c is a very large proportion of the community, so we ask that people continue to be patient as the vaccination program continues to gain momentum,” Char said. Read the full release:

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

60 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DOH reports 60 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 9, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 30 22,202 Hawai‘i 8 2,302 Maui 18 2,383 Kaua‘i 0 186 Moloka‘i 0 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 4 873 Total Cases 60 28,081++ Deaths 0 448

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/10/21 – Hawai‘i-0, Maui 15, O‘ahu-12, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, two cases from O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

Department of the Attorney General

Three People Arrested for Quarantine Violations

Over the past week, Special Agents from the AG’s Investigations Division arrested three people in two separate incidents for violations of the State’s current COVID-19 quarantine rules.

On March 5th, 32-year-old Jared Logan Chabot of Boseman, Montana left his designated quarantine hotel and subsequently moved to two other Waikīkī area hotels. Last Saturday agents say Chabot went to a fourth hotel and attempted to check in. He was arrested and bail was set at $2,000.

On Wednesday, 56-year-old Christopher Jason Jenkins and his wife May Laura Rogers of Fort Smith, Ohio were arrested for quarantine violations. Agents allege they were assigned to quarantine in Kona when they arrived on March 9, but boarded a flight to Honolulu. In Honolulu they were assigned quarantine by airport screeners. The couple was spotted on video leaving the hotel to go to the beach. When they returned to their Waikīkī hotel they were arrested, and bail was established at $2,000 for each.

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports 37 inmate test results. Of that number, two (2) were positive and 35 were negative. The total active positive inmate count is 35. The facility also reported 28 negative staff results. All other facility inmate populations are clear of the virus. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reported 16 negative inmate results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

14,464 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 14,464 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 8,976 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,323 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

