DC Court of Appeals Extends Temporary Emergency Amendments to July 2021 Bar Exam

The DC Court of Appeals today ordered the temporary emergency amendments to D.C. App. Rule 46, which applied to the October 2020 and February 2021 bar examinations, extended so that they will also apply to the July 2021 DC bar examination. The amendments require applicants to pass both parts of the exam at one time, specifying that successful scores on one part of the exam will not carry forward. The amendments allow applicants to self-affirm once the Committee on Admissions certifies them for admission, thus eliminating the need to identify a notary before whom to take the oath. This change enables applicants to begin practicing law more quickly, while maintaining social distance.

In addition, on February 10, 2021, the Court issued a notice that it was considering making the temporary emergency amendments to Rule 46 permanent, along with other changes. Public comments on the February 10, 2021 notice are due to the Court by April 10, 2021.