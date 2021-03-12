HBM Talent and QHStyle Production Produce Virtual Fashion Show Empire Has Fallen: New Age Takeover for Spring/Summer 21
Sophie Felix announces March 19th 2021 7pm PST will be the airing date of the virtual fashion show “Empire Has Fallen: New Age Takeover” during LA Fashion Week.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophie Felix, CEO of HBM Talent & Mgmt announces March 19th 2021 7pm PST as the airing date of their Spring/Summer 2021 digital fashion show “Empire Has Fallen: New Age Takeover." The digital fashion show is Produced by Sophie Felix and Quintin Leonard, Owner of QHStyle Production.
Are digital shows the future of fashion? It's certainly the direction many designers are taking amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. With much of the USA still on lockdown, LA Fashion Week is the latest in a string of global industry events to feel the impact - but the show must go on. "Empire has Fallen: New Age Takeover" digital fashion show does just that and is airing during LA Fashion Week. The fashion show is showcasing 5 fashion brands and designers which include Code 22, Mission Clothing, Raga Men and Women, Spirithood and Kindom. The show is also featuring a variety of professional and diverse models of all ethnicities and looks walking on the runway.
"Our show highlights the amazing work of our selected designers for their Spring/Summer 2021 collections. We are taking our audience through a futuristic experience while also mixing in computer-generated imagery to create a digital version. Our viewers can experience an entertaining fashion show where they can feel as though they are sitting in the front row while they are actually viewing from the comfort of their home." stated Sophie Felix.
Quintin Leonard adds, "During this pandemic a lot of creatives such as models, photographers, local brands and so forth did not have an outlet to express their work and art. Bringing these creatives together to create something special is a passion of mine to present to the world. Dealing with the creative space, many talented people and brands were thrown into a more intense digital world of advertising which gave me an idea to create our spring and summer virtual fashion show combined with a platform for these creatives and brands to express themselves."
Sophie Felix concludes, "I produced this particular fashion show because of the team behind it and also my company and models are based in LA so I felt compelled to support our industry to bring leadership, hope and inspiration. It is important to keep our creative outlets going and to look forward to building our future which is why we created our theme Empire Has Fallen: New Age Takeover. Our show was filmed in a safe environment closed to the public following all COVID-19 guidelines to make this production happen. I’m proud to work and do business in Los Angeles so that’s exactly why we are launching our event during LA Fashion Week. On Friday March 19th we welcome you to join us as we let the show begin!"
Tickets to the much anticipated Empire Has Fallen: New Age Takeover are free of cost to the public and now available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-fashion-week-empire-has-fallen-new-age-take-over-fashion-show-tickets-144597389685
Stephany Polanco
HBM Talent & Mgmt
