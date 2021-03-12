Toucan Education Programs Launches e-Learning Professional Development Courses for The Field of International Education

The courses offers professional development for professors leading students in education abroad programs and professionals who work in international education

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toucan Education Programs is pleased to announce the launch of its latest e-learning arm, The Sojourn Learning Institute , a professional development learning arm designed to support professors leading their students in education abroad programs, and for professionals who work in international education.Founded by Dr. Sandi M. Smith and Rhondine Petrof, The Sojourn Learning Institute is an e-learning division of Toucan Education Programs. As longstanding advocates for increasing professionalism in the arena of international education, Toucan Education Programs design and manage short-term international learning experiences for college students and educators to continuously improve education abroad and intercultural learning outcomes.In the company’s latest news, The Sojourn Learning Institute has released its premier master course, Designing Intercultural Learning for Faculty-led Education Abroad Programs . This is a practical professional development course for faculty and administrators designing and facilitating faculty-led education abroad programs and aims to help participants understand and practice intentional design for student intercultural learning.“We designed this course because research for education abroad demonstrates the importance of intentional design to help students develop intercultural awareness and competence, and those all too important skills and behaviors that allow us to be successful across cultural communications and interactions,” says co-founder of The Sojourn Learning Institute, Dr. Sandi M Smith. “The Georgetown Consortium research has shown that simply traveling to another country, or even being immersed in another culture, does not cause students to develop intercultural competence – or to become more capable of interacting with others. Through this course, participants will learn from an expert International Educator how to develop and practice skills necessary for designing and implementing a co-curriculum for a specific Faculty-led program.”Registration for Designing Intercultural Learning for Faculty-Led Education Abroad Programs has begun for the summer 2021 cohort at a special price of just $575 – a discounted rate from $1,550. Early enrollment is encouraged, and the summer cohort runs from June 7th to July 30th, 2021.For more information about The Sojourn Learning Institute, please visit https://sojournlearning.studyinbelize.com/ About Toucan Education ProgramsToucan Education Programs designs and administers educational experiences in Belize that add meaningful value to student learning and contribute to the positive development of Belize. The company embraces THE SLE FACTORTM a proven education abroad model embedded in each of its program to promote experiential learning that is intentional, ethical and responsible, making it one of the most respected programs of its kind in the United States and Canada.