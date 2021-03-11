Hoyer Statement on President Biden Signing the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law:

"With the signing of the American Rescue Plan today, President Biden is wasting no time to begin getting economic relief to the American people and deploying much-needed resources to increase vaccinations and testing so that businesses and schools can safely reopen. I am proud that House Democrats moved swiftly to consider the President's plan and pass it. For a year now, we have been working to address this pandemic and its economic crisis with the speed and action that it merits, and after months of Republican delay, we are finally able to deliver the help so needed and so demanded by the American people. This begins a new phase in our fight against COVID-19 and our effort to build back better and stronger."