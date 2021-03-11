TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, March 11-17, 2021

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair

· Friday, March 12 at 8PM through Monday, March 15 at 5AM, The ramp from I-440 eastbound to Hillsboro Road will be closed for concrete replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Sign Installation on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-24 in both directions at MM 48 and partial exit ramp closure at exit 47/47A at MM 48 to for sign installation work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions for construction activities at MM 60.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Bridge Repairs on I-40 over the Buffalo River

· From now through Friday, March 12, There will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound at MM 141 for pavement repairs.

MAURY COUNTY, On-Call Concrete Repair on SR 396

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 396 (Saturn Parkway) near Port Royal Road for concrete repair.

· Look Ahead, Friday, March 19 at 8PM through Monday, March 22 at 5AM, The ramp from Kedron Road to SR 396 will be closed for concrete repair.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Daily, 5AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-840 Including Concrete Repairs

· Friday, March 12 at 7PM through Monday, March 15, at 5AM, There will be lane and ramp closures on I-840 at the SR 102 interchange during demolition and replacement of the concrete ramp adjoining I-840. The lane on I-840 will be opened after placement of concrete. One lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (Nissan Drive) to I-840

· Starting Friday, March 11 and continuing daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 Widening from Cason Lane to I-24

· Starting Tuesday, March 16 through Friday, March 19, Athens Avenue will be closed at the SR 99 intersection for tie-in reconstruction. A signed detour will be in place.

SMITH COUNTY, SR 25 Rockfall Mitigation

· From now through September 2021, SR 25 north of the SR 80 intersection is reduced to one lane for a rockfall mitigation project.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Bridge repairs on Duplex Road (SR 247) over I-65

· Daily, 8AM-3PM, There will be temporary lane closures to drive piling.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Widening I-40 from SR 109 to I-840

· Saturday, March 13, 5AM-12PM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound for striping work at South Hartman Drive.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Through June 2021, The roadway is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Monday, March 15 through Wednesday, March 17, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 between MM 96-98 for coring.

· Look Ahead – Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound from MM 204-206 (White Bridge Road to 46th Ave) as well as a ramp closure from I-440 westbound to I-40 westbound for pavement repair.

· Thursday, March 11, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 at MM 84 for bridge deck inspection.

· Wednesday, March 17, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be lane closures on SR 155 (Briley Parkway) eastbound at MM 19 (Whites Creek Pike) for milling and paving.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for spot milling and paving between MM 53-61.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.