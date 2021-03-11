ThinkEquity, One of NYSE's Newest Member Firms, Announces Key New Hire

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc. (ThinkEquity), a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Matthew Maloney as Managing Director of Sales & Trading. Mr. Maloney brings more than 26 years of experience on Wall Street to ThinkEquity’s rapidly-growing trading operation.

“Matt brings a tremendous amount of experience to the team and we’re very excited to be bringing him on board. His expertise will enhance our already robust trading capabilities” stated Phil Quartuccio, ThinkEquity’s Head of Global Trading. Mr. Maloney spent 11 years on the Cash Block trading desk at Merrill Lynch, specializing in Corporate Buybacks and various other special situation transactions. Mr. Maloney then transitioned to Credit Suisse where he continued to excel in the previously mentioned specializations on the private side within their Equity Capital Markets division. In this function, Mr. Maloney was responsible for managing risk in numerous sizeable transactions. Mr. Maloney holds a B.S. in General Engineering from United States Naval Academy.

ThinkEquity's dual NYSE floor trading and ‘upstairs’ electronic trading operations provide clients with direct access to point of sale liquidity for IPOs and follow-on offerings, as well as, Third Party Algo (TPA) access to the NYSE Parity order types (eQuote and dQuote). ThinkEquity's team of floor brokers trade Initial Public Offerings (IPO's), Up-listings, At-the-Market Programs (ATM's), Follow-ons, SPACs, Convertibles and Derivatives, Rights Offerings, Share Repurchases/10b18 Company Buybacks, Risk Arbitrage and Special Situations.

ThinkEquity traders source liquidity using multiple algo strategies while having access to NYSE Parity allocation, which enables its floor brokers a share of incoming interest at the best price, regardless of order-entry time. Brokers can utilize multiple execution strategies simultaneously, combining algos with d-quote, reserve, dark pools, layering, etc. ThinkEquity's trading professionals deliver both high and low-touch services to help its clients develop trading strategies to execute transactions across exchanges globally. Using these tools, ThinkEquity helps improve its customers' performance, manage risk, and reduce overall transaction costs. Clients and partners include broker dealers, top tier investment banks, high touch family offices and quantitative funds.

Philip P. Quartuccio Managing Director, Global Head of Trading ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc. 17 State Street, 22nd Floor New York, NY 10004 11 Wall Street New York, NY 10005 Tel: 646-968-9361 Email: pq@think-equity.com Matthew W. Maloney Managing Director, Sales & Trading ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc. 17 State Street, 22nd Floor New York, NY 10004 11 Wall Street New York, NY 10005 Tel: (646) 968-9374 Email: mm@think-equity.com