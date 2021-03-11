Devon Energy Announces Early Redemption of $700 Million of Senior Notes

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPX Energy, Inc. (“WPX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation (the “Company”), notified The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (the “Trustee”) under that certain Indenture, dated as of September 8, 2014, between WPX and the Trustee (as supplemented, the “Indenture”), of its intention to redeem the aggregate principal amounts set forth below with respect to the following notes issued under the Indenture:



$210,000,000 of the 5.250% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”);





$175,000,000 of the 5.875% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”); and





$315,000,000 of the 4.500% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes and the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”).



Such Notes will be redeemed in accordance with the terms set forth in the Indenture regarding the redemption of Notes following a cash equity contribution to, or other equity offering by, WPX. The redemption price will equal (1) 105.250%, 105.875% and 104.500% of the principal amount of the 2027 Notes, the 2028 Notes and 2030 Notes being redeemed, respectively, plus (2) accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to, but not including, the applicable redemption date. The funds for the redemption will be contributed to WPX by the Company on or prior to the applicable redemption date, which is March 26, 2021 for the 2028 Notes and the 2030 Notes being redeemed and April 10, 2021 for the 2027 Notes being redeemed.

“This debt redemption is another important step in our plan to return value to shareholders,” said Jeff Ritenour, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “With this redemption we will have executed on nearly half of our $1.5 billion board authorized debt repurchase program and we will continue to manage toward our stated leverage target of 1 times net debt-to-EBITDA or less.”

