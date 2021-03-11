Audubon Companies is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Sonny Best to the Role of Director of Turnaround Management, in Houston

/EIN News/ -- Audubon Companies adds Sonny Best as Director of Turnaround Management



HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audubon Companies, a global provider of integrated engineering, technical, and management services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonny Best as the Director of Turnaround Management. Based in the South Houston office, Mr. Best will be responsible for expanding mission-critical shutdown and turnaround (TAR) services for refining, chemical, petrochemical, and power generation clients. He will report to Shawn Senf, Vice President of Petrochemical & Refining.

Bringing more than 30 years of global industry experience, Mr. Best will also focus on client workflow assessments and implementing TAR best practices. His experience includes project management, turnaround management, and project controls management, planning & scheduling, and consulting.

"Sonny’s extensive industry experience and successful track record are highly complementary to our strategic focus in further leveraging our highly-trained workforce, proprietary technology, and best-in-class capabilities to serve our clients better," said Senf. "The addition of Sonny to our team reinforces our commitment to providing critical, cost-effective turnaround solutions and resources to help our clients achieve safe, predictable, and competitive results."

Prior to joining Audubon Companies, Mr. Best held numerous leadership roles in the refining, petrochemical, and industrial sectors. Most recently, Mr. Best worked at BP Refining, where he served as Global Turnaround Assurance Advisor. He also served as National Turnaround Team Manager at Air Liquide America LP.

Mr. Best holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Texas A&M. He also holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

On the web: www.auduboncompanies.com

On Twitter: @audubonco

-----------------------------

About Audubon Companies:

Audubon Companies is a leading engineering, technical, and management services company supporting the energy, power, infrastructure, and industrial markets. With our commitment to safety and quality, we deliver value-added project solutions, products and services for repeatable project success.

For more information, please visit www.auduboncompanies.com.

Source: Audubon Companies

Media Contact: Ivonne Hallard Sr. Director of Marketing and Communications communications@auduboncompanies.com