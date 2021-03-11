Corcoran Global Living Expands California Footprint with Further Growth in Temecula Valley

/EIN News/ -- Temecula, CA, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living today announced it has welcomed Rancon Real Estate of Temecula Valley, California, as part of its growth across the state. Adding more than 100 associates into its family of real estate professionals, Corcoran Global Living continues to broaden its market share and consumer reach across California and Nevada – with more than 1,600 associates across 44 offices, and annual combined sales of $6.4 billion.

"We’re excited to have this highly-regarded brokerage join the Corcoran Global Living family. We’re united in our vision and culture, and together we’re building something remarkable,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “We’re empowering our family of associates to truly elevate the real estate experience across Temecula Valley and all along the West Coast. When like-minded leaders, associates and staff come together, we can make a powerful difference in the communities we call home.”

Today’s announcement advances Corcoran Global Living’s footing across Temecula Valley, with presence in Temecula and Murrieta. This latest expansion includes the leadership of Dan Stephenson (CEO and founder of Rancon Real Estate) joining as a partner, as well as Mike Diaz and Sandy Tyler, joining the leadership team and bringing a wealth of experience to Corcoran Global Living.

“We are honored to be joining such an inspirational top brokerage,” said Dan Stephenson. “We have always run a very agent-centric business, and joining Corcoran Global Living allows us to amplify these efforts by providing the best marketing and technology tools to our team.”

With Temecula Valley/Riverside County being one of the most rapidly growing areas, and Menifee specifically recognized as the sixth fastest growing in all of Southern California, this venture further solidifies Corcoran Global Living’s dedication to and significant growth all along the I-15 corridor from San Diego to the south into San Bernardino County to the north. CGL’s market reach across all of Southern California has been explosive since initially launching in the region less than a year ago.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 44 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 1,600 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of $6.4 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

