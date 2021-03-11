Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Size to reach USD 19.90 Billion in 2027 | Rising Demand for Vehicles Among Consumers Driven By Increasing Spending Capacity are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key participants in Surface Treatment Chemicals market include NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surface treatment chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 19.90 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market growth is driven by steady demand for surface treatment chemicals as well as rising demand for more durable and wear-resistant coating products. These chemicals are used in different applications and materials such as wood, glass, jewelry, medical, and others. Demand for surface treatment chemicals is relatively high in automotive coating manufacturing facilities. Rapid growth of the automotive industry is a key factor expected to continue to drive demand for surface treatment chemicals going ahead.

Growth in industrialization has also impacted demand for surface treatment chemicals. Heavy machinery requires constant protection, and manufacturers plate surfaces with treating chemicals to protect against rust and other damage.

Surface treatment has several benefits and extension in the life of mold and tools is a key benefit. These chemicals can aid in reducing plant downtime, cost of expensive repair and maintenance, and also enhance process performance. Factors such as stringent regulations regarding high emission levels of volatile organic compounds are expected to hamper growth of the market to a certain extent.

Rising concerns regarding the effects of chemical surface treatment has led to a shift from chemicals to bio-based (green) products. However, use of surface treating chemicals in construction for commercial as well as residential infrastructure will provide ample growth opportunities for players operating in the market.

Some Key Highlights In The Report

In July 2020, AFFIX Labs launched a long-lasting surface treatment chemical to combat spread of COVID-19. Si-Quat combines a safe and well-established disinfectant and chemical bonding technique to kill active viruses such as SARS-COV-2.

In the industrial sector, surface treatment of plastic is not an uncommon process. Innumerable plastics are treated with chemicals for enhanced wettability leading to proper adhesion of inks, paints, and coats.

The transportation sector segment held largest market share as the industry is experiencing significant growth. Usage of surface treatment chemical coatings in the automotive industry is a trend that is helping in maintaining aesthetics and quality of exteriors of vehicle.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Demand for surface treatment chemicals has been increasing in countries such as China, Japan, and India owing to a rapidly growing automotive industry and increasing applications in other industrial sectors.

Key participants include NOF Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chemetall Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, A Brite Company, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Advanced Chemical Company, and DOW, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global surface treatment chemicals market on the basis of chemical type, base material type, industry vertical, and region:

Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plating Chemicals Cleaners Conversion Coating

Base Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Plastics Metals Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Construction Transportation General Industry Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



