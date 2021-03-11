ANDY JACOB, INSIGHTFUL ENTREPRENEUR AND BUSINESS BUILDING EXPERT, ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF NEWEST SALES MASTERY VIDEO SERIES

ANDY JACOB, CEO, DOTCOM MAGAZINE ANDY JACOB SALE GROWTH MASTERY SERIES The DotCom Magazine PR Issue The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series Issue DotCom Magazine Interview Series

ANDY JACOB, INSIGHTFUL ENTREPRENEUR AND BUSINESS BUILDING EXPERT, AND FOUNDER AND CEO OF DOTCOM MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF NEWEST SALES MASTERY VIDEO SERIES.

I have decided to offer my newest Sales Growth Mastery Video Series for free as one small way that I can give back to entrepreneurs and business leaders. It's a great way for me to pay it forward!” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANDY JACOB , INSIGHTFUL ENTREPRENEUR AND BUSINESS BUILDING EXPERT, AND FOUNDER AND CEO OF DOTCOM MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF NEWEST SALES GROWTH MASTERY VIDEO SERIES.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine has recently released the first four installments of his newest sales mastery and business growth video series. The series has been made free from Mr. Jacob for aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners that want to experience hyper revenue growth for their businesses. In episode one, Andy Jacob discusses what he calls the “Medicine Cabinet Principle”, where he discusses why leaders often times miss easy solutions to major challenges, and how to correct that problem.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAndy Jacob, a leading business sales growth expert, and influential CEO of DOTCOM MAGAZINE, has recently released the first four videos of his Sales Growth Mastery Series to the public through DotCom Magazine.Andy Jacob, CEO of DOTCOM MAGAZINE has released his newest video series for free to other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders. In the series, Jacob discusses how organizations can increase their sales with not only the right mindset, but with the right data driven strategy as well. In the video series, Andy Jacob discusses powerful ideas for companies to take their selling power to the next level and shares how companies can increase their revenue by 10X.Andy Jacob says. “I have been in business for 30 years and have been blessed to have built four multi-million-dollar businesses with hundreds of millions of dollars of sales. I have decided to offer my newest Sales Growth Mastery Video Series for free as it is one small way that I can give back to entrepreneurs and business leaders throughout the world. I really love doing the videos, and it is my hope that people will gain a unique insight on empowering their sales cycle and dramatically increasing their business with each short video in the Sales Growth Mastery Series.Andy Jacob continues, “Being the CEO of DotCom Magazine has given me a unique perspective on Entrepreneurs, Founders and CEO’s. No matter how large or small a company , everyone I speak with is passionate about building their business. It’s one of the reasons I started DotCom Magazine…to provide entrepreneurs a place to share their story and gain the recognition they deserve. My video interviews with so many leading CEO’s and Founders on the DotCom Magazine platform has been amazing. I am humbled to have been able to speak to so many great entrepreneurs building world class companies as part of the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. My Sales Growth Mastery Series is an additional opportunity for me to continue to give back through the DotCom Magazine platform. Whether I am interviewing an entrepreneur about their business and distributing their interview through our news partners or producing my Sales Growth Mastery Series for people to view for free, my entire goal is to make Entrepreneurs Dreams Come True.”We Go from Strength to Strength for Your Company.Andy Jacob is Founder and CEO of The Jacob Group. Jacob brings more than 30 years of executive sales experience founding and leading startups and high growth companies. Andy Jacob is an award-winning business innovator and sales visionary. Andy’s unique approach to sales strategy has helped revolutionize many businesses, and his own companies have produced thousands of jobs, helped thousands of people, and made hundreds of millions in revenue throughout his 30-year career as a business leader. Jacob is the only strategist in the world that guarantees your results. Jacob's straight forward, no-nonsense approach has been lauded by CEO's and Founders throughout America.Andy has been called one of the leading authorities in the customer sales cycle, and he is passionate about helping companies sell more, close more, and make more. Jacob has been a guest financial expert on CBS, ABC, NBC, Time Warner, and Bloomberg. Jacob’s companies have also been covered by The Wall Street Journal. Jacob has been an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award Winner for his leadership in developing and executing corporate strategy and transformational business practices.Jacob is a pioneer in the fields of B2B and B2C sales, consumer finance, online customer acquisition, and consumer monetization. Jacob is turning the billion-dollar sales advisory industry upside down with his Virtual Sales Growth Mastery practice which is focused on helping companies increase their revenue by 10X. Leveraging his experience and strategic abilities, Andy is known for breaking down business problems quickly and efficiently. Jacob’s mission is to provide business owners fast, easy solutions for complex problems. Jacob is the author of the online “Beautiful Start-Up Quiz”, and an active investor, business owner, and entrepreneur.While Jacob is best known for his business savvy, his favorite accomplishment is being a founding supporter and executive board member of The Friendship Circle, an organization that provides individuals with special needs the support, friendship, and inclusion they deserve. Jacob and his wife, Kristin, are also supporters of numerous animal charities.PRESS CONTACT: CAROL LIGORI, PRESS CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Carol@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

