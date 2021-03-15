Register For AMAG's Webinar Series - Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 1:00 pm Eastern

REGISTER NOW ! www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save Time, Money and Improve Efficiencies with Symmetry Mobile and Symmetry Blue Readers

Join our webinar to learn how Symmetry Mobile and Symmetry Blue can digitally transform your organization.

• Customized health screening questionnaire controls access and reduces liabilities

• Use questionnaire with physical and/or mobile credentials

• Frictionless set up increases safety, improves efficiencies

• Operates with Symmetry and other Access Control systems

• Transition to mobile as budget allows

• Avoid the global shortage of chips in the supply-chain needed for cards

Using a mobile phone to open doors offers organizations a flexible, eco-friendly, healthy and cost-saving access control solution.

AMAG Technology expands Symmetry Mobile functionalities to support Return to Work strategies for businesses as they reopen. The added features of Symmetry Mobile provide additional controls for a person’s access to corporate sites and facilities. Symmetry Mobile now offers additional screening questions to help reduce the risk of potentially infected employees accessing corporate sites.

With Symmetry Mobile, employees can be required to complete a Return to Work questionnaire on their smartphone. Upon successful completion, their physical access card or mobile credential will be enabled for a specified period of time. If the form is not completed successfully, the access card will expire and the employee will not be able to enter the facility.

The forms can be customized and can operate on a configurable schedule. For example, an organization can require its employees to complete the form every morning before reporting for work or by a selected time of day. The solution also includes email notifications, which can be sent to the employee’s manager for visibility.

The Return to Work questionnaire’s functionality within Symmetry Mobile operates independently from the access control readers and can be used on virtually any existing Symmetry Access Control system installation — and without any local infrastructure changes. Symmetry Mobile also operates with Symmetry Blue Bluetooth readers, supporting organizations that are transitioning to a fully mobile access control solution. Organizations can phase in Symmetry Blue readers to minimize disruption while modernizing the user experience, increasing flexibility and security, and creating a safer onboarding environment.

The app is available in English, Spanish, French and Arabic.

