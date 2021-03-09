2021-03-09 09:08:18.833 Webb City Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-03-09 09:08:18.833

Billy Hile of Webb City has claimed a $100,000 Scratchers prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Cash Crossword” ticket.

Hile bought the winning Scratchers ticket at Casey’s General Store, 728 W. Highway 60, in Monett.

“Triple Cash Crossword” is a $5 game with more than $9.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more top prizes of $100,000, as well as a $30,000 prize.

In FY20, players in St. Barry County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $600,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.