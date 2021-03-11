Current and Former Employees Sue CACI International Seeking Unpaid Overtime Wages

Background investigators from CACI International claim they had to work overtime to complete the large amount of work they were given

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 5, 2021, current and former employees (“Plaintiffs”) of CACI International, Inc. (“CACI”) filed a class and collective action lawsuit against their former employer in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (Case No.: 2:21-cv-02044). Plaintiffs allege that CACI violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) and seek to recover unpaid overtime wages.CACI is one of the largest background investigation firms in the world. CACI’s primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government. Plaintiffs worked as Background Investigators for CACI and were paid on an hourly basis. Plaintiffs allege that CACI violated the wage and hour provisions of the FLSA by not maintaining accurate time records, which resulted in their failure to receive proper overtime compensation (“time-and-a-half”).According to the Complaint, Plaintiffs were primarily responsible for conducting face-to-face interviews in order to obtain information regarding the reputation, character and qualifications of the individuals they were assigned to investigate. Plaintiffs allege they were given a voluminous amount of work that required them to work overtime regularly, despite not receiving additional compensation. Plaintiffs claim their experiences were similar to CACI’s other Background Investigators.Additional information regarding how other Background Investigators who work or worked for CACI can join this case can be found here , or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005.The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl and Nichols Kaster, PLLP represent the Plaintiffs in this matter. Both firms are recognized as leaders in the field of wage and hour litigation and have successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits across the country. They are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.Media contact information: 410-244-7005