Additional Video Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two offense: 500 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seeks the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on March 1, 2021 in the 500 Block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:43 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside the suspect took the victim’s property, then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/h1rSp1oohDw

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.